Amazon Prime Gaming : les jeux et contenus offerts en avril 2022￼

Comme à son habitude, Amazon propose à ses abonnés Prime des jeux et des contenus sur Prime Gaming. Au programme pour ce mois d’avril 2022, on retrouve pas moins de huit jeux et de nombreux contenus offerts pour les abonnés Amazon Prime.

En plus des cadeaux à récupérer pour certains titres populaires, il y a surtout des jeux à télécharger, au nombre de huit. Ce mois-ci, le géant américain officialise également un partenariat avec Blizzard, permettant de recevoir quelques bonus dans de grosses productions comme Overwatch, Hearthstone, World of Warcraft ou encore StarCraft: Remastered.

Amazon Prime Gaming : les jeux offerts en avril 2022

Depuis le 1er avril, vous pouvez télécharger huit jeux depuis le logiciel d’Amazon. Une fois récupérés, ils peuvent être conservés à vie.

Plants vs Zombies : Bataille pour Neighborville

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

The Elder Scrolls IV : Oblivion – Game of the Year Edition Deluxe

Monkey Island 2 Edition Spéciale : LeChuck’s Revenge

Nanotale – Typing Chronicles

Guild of Ascension

Galaxy of Pen and Paper

House of 1000 Doors : Family Secrets

Les contenus offerts en avril 2022

Déjà disponible :

Apex Legends – Mad Maggie Bundle

Battlefield 2042 – The Lifesaver Bundle

Black Desert Mobile – Prime Pet, Good Feed Chest

Doom Eternal – Peachy Keen Cosmetic Content Pack

Fall Guys – Splatter Costume + 6,500 Kudos

FIFA 22 – Prime Gaming Pack

Hearthstone – Random Guaranteed Legendary Card

League of Legends: Wild Rift – Random Emote Chest

Mobile Legends Bang Bang – Amazon Prime Chest

Overwatch – Legendary Loot Box

Rainbow Six Siege – FanArt Bundle

Splitgate – Nebula BFB Skin, Nebula Rocket Launcher, Skin Nebula SMG Skin, Hunt

Sniper Rifle Skin (Legendary Item)

Two Point Hospital – Stealth Mode Bundle

Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA $100k (31 mars)

League of Legends – 650 RP, 5 champions shards; 30-day XP Boost; 1 Mystery Skin Permanent; epic guaranteed; 2 Series 1 Eternals Shards; 200 Orange Essence

PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS – Silver G-Coin Box

À venir dans le mois :

Lord Mobile – Pack D: Training Pack (4 avril)

New World – Vested Harmonizer Bundle (4 avril)

Valorant – The Wayfinder Player Card (4 avril)

Call of Duty: Vanguard / Warzone – Animalistic Bundle (5 avril)

Lost Ark – Raptor Mount Pack (5 avril)

Red Dead Online – 50% off an Elephant, Rifle Reward for 25 Capitale, Reward for free select Boots (5 avril)

Two Point Hospital – Rocket Pig Bundle (5 avril)

Warframe – Verv Sigil and Emblem Pack (5 avril)

Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA $100k weekly (7 avril)

League of Legends: Wild Rift – Random Recall Chest (7 avril)

Paladins – Whipped Cream Cassie (7 avril)

SMITE – Rambo Ullr (7 avril)

Dead by Daylight – Pot O’ Gold Charm (11 avril)

Naraka: Bladepoint – Doge Avatar (11 avril)

Legends of Runeterra – 1 Rare Prismatic Chest, 3 Rare Wildcards (12 avril)

Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA $100k weekly (14 avril)

Lord Mobile – Pack E: Army Pack (18 avril)

Two Point Hospital – Something Fishy Bundle (19 avril)

Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA $100k weekly (21 avril)

League of Legends: Wild Rift – Random Bauble Chest (21 avril)

Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA $100k weekly (28 avril)

