WeAreOne, un festival de cinéma gratuit bientôt sur YouTube

Tribeca is excited to announced that we're joining film festivals from around the world to launch We Are One: A Global Film Festival, a 10-day digital festival on YouTube beginning on May 29. #WeAreOne bringstogether global artists, storytellers, and curators to provide relief and entertainment to people all over the world for free, at a time when they need it most. The festival will benefit the World Health Organization (WHO) and local organizations helping the relief efforts for those affected by COVID-19.Visit YouTube.com/WeAreOne to learn more and stay tuned for programming updates!