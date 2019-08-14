Gamescom 2019 : Le line-up des éditeurs s’affiche

Prévue pour le 21 août, la Gamescom approche à grands pas et fait déjà miroiter des annonces alléchantes concernant les prochaines sorties vidéoludiques.
Rendez-vous annuel de tous les gamers passionnés, la Gamescom rouvrira à nouveau ses portes à Cologne, du 21 au 24 août 2019. Et qui dit nombreux joueurs dit aussi nombreux éditeurs prêts à mettre en avant leurs nombreux produits vidéo ludiques. Même si la fin de génération PS4/ONE commence à se faire ressentir, cette année s’avère d’ailleurs plutôt riche et le line-up sera ainsi conséquent. De ce fait, Le Café du Geek vous propose de découvrir tous les jeux présents sur cette Gamescom 2019.
Xbox
- Age of Empires II : Definitive Edition
- Battletoads
- Bleeding Edge
- Gears 5
- Halo : The Master Chief Collection
- Minecraft : Dungeons
- Borderlands 3
- DOOM Eternal
- NBA 2K20
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Project xCloud
Nintendo (hall 9)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- The Legend of Zelda : Link’s Awakening
- Astral Chain
- Dragon Quest XI S
- Mario & Sonic aux Jeux Olympiques de Tokyo 2020
- The Witcher III : Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
- Daemon x Machina
- Pokémon Épée & Bouclier
Ubisoft
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Watch Dogs Legion (présentations behind-close-door)
- Just Dance 2020
- Trials Rising
- Brawhalla
Bethesda
- Doom Eternal
- Fallout 76
- The Elder Scrolls Online
CD Projekt RED (stand C049, hall 6)
- Cyberpunk 2077 (présentations behind-close-door)
Square Enix
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Trials of Mana
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Final Fantasy XIV : Shadowbringers
- Life is Strange 2
THQ Nordic
- Biomutant
- Desperados III
- Darksiders Genesis
- Destroy All Humans
- Bob l’éponge : Bataille pour Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
- Un jeu annoncé pendant la conférence d’ouverture
Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot
- Code Vein
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 4
- The Dark Pictures Anthology : Man of Medan
- One Punch Man : A Hero Nobody Knows
- RAD
- Disney Tsum Tsum Festival
Sega
- Jeu AAA inconnu
- Catherine : Full Body
- Two Point Hospital
- La Mega Drive Mini
Bigben Interactive
- WRC 8
- TT Isle of Man 2
- Overpass
- Bee Simulator
- The Fisherman : Fishing Planet
- Paranoia : Happiness is Mandatory
- Rugby 20
Indie Arena Booth (hall 10.2)
- Out of Place
- Colt Canyon
- Vambrace : Cold Soul
- Siebenstreich
- Imagine Earth
- Lamplight City
- Oxyd
- LUNA The Shadow Dust
- Unforeseen Incidents
- A Place for the Unwilling
- Cyber Shadow
- Sea Salt
- Space Scavenger
- Going Medieval
- The Wanderer : Frankenstein’s Creature
- Lonely Mountains : Downhill
- A Juggler’s Tale
- Dolmen
- VR Giants
- MarZ : Tactical Base Defense
- VirtuaVerse
- In Other Waters
- Genesis Noir
- Pokey Dokey Paradise
- Flotsam
- Fly Punch Boom!
- Touhou Luna Nights
- Unheard
- DreadOut 2
- We Are Screwed!
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Kingdom : Two Crowns
- Mosaic
- Beacon
- Weaving Tides
- Avorion
- Vectronom
- Retimed
- Resort
- Answer Knot
- :THE LONGING:
- Pine
- Tiny Tanks
- Fromto
- Football, Tactics & Glory
- El Hijo
- Through the Darkest of Times
- Spitlings
- Baobabs Mausoleum
- Dry Drowning
- Those Who Remain
- Figment : Creed Valley
- LunaSea
- Neverinth
- Grand Guilds
- Decay of Logos
- Elden : Path of the Forgotten
- Jack Axe
- Have a Blast
- Stranded Sails : Explorers of the Cursed Islands
- CrossCode
- The Shattering
- Wartile
- Ring of Pain
- Necrobarista
- Dead Static Drive
- Fata Deum
- The White Door
- Squirrel & Bear : Europe
- Yora Adventures
- Outbuddies
- Silver Chains
- Derpy Conga
- Piffle
- Wild Woods
- Elk – Tales Of Real Stories
- Enter Africa
- MODSORK
- TUNIC
- Overland
- Growbot
- Unrailed!
- Bossgard
- Star Renegades
- Atomicrops
- Broken Lines
- Mad Machines
- Hell Pie
- Nanotale – Typing Chronicles
- Moons of Madness
- Conan Chop Chop
- The Cycle
- Recompile
- Edge of Eternity
- ScourgeBringer
- Coffee Talk
- Battle Planet – Judgement Day
- Dead in Vinland
- Speaking Simulator
- Wild Woods
Kalypso Media
- Tropico 6
- Immortal Realms : Vampire Wars
- Commandos 2 – HD Remaster
- Praetorians – HD Remaster
Konami (stand B30, hall 9)
- eFootball PES 2020
- Yu-Gi-Oh ! Duel Links
- Yu-Gi-Oh ! Legacy of the Duelist : Link Evolution
- Contra : Rogue Corps
Microïds (stand B019, hall 3.2)
- Blacksad : Under the Skin
- Asterix & Obelix XXL3
- XIII
Nacon (stand A10, hall 2.1)
- Revolution Unlimited Pro Controller
- Daija Arcade Stick
- Asymetric Wireless Controller
VR Games Showcase
- The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets
- Budget Cuts 2 : Mission Insolvency
- The Walking Dead Onslaught
- Acron : Attack of the Squirrels !
- The Wizards : Dark Times
- An Adventure in Wonderland
Wargaming.net
- Pagan Online
- World of Tanks
- World of Warships
Wired Productions
- Deliver Us The Moon
- Close to the Sun
- Those Who Remain
Marvelous
- Granblue Fantasy Versus
- Heroland
- Sakuna : Of Rice and Ruin
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes
- BurgerTime Party
- Rune Factory 4 Special
Playdigious
- Pix the Cat
- Turmoil
- The Almost Gone
- Dungeon Of The Endless
Deep Silver & Friends
- Wasteland 3
- Iron Harvest
Modus
- Cris Tales
- Trine 4 : The Nightmare Prince
- Ary and the Secret of Seasons
- Jeu inconnu
- Jeu inconnu
Pour le moment, cette nouvelle édition de la Gamescom paraît donc attrayante. Ainsi, parmi les nombreuses IP, on retient évidemment Death Stranding et Cyberpunk 2077. Le projet mystérieux de Hideo Kojima se montrera à nouveau durant la cérémonie d’ouverture mais, hélas, le second ne dévoilera son gameplay qu’à la PAX West, soit quelques jours après. En plus des nombreux jeux vidéos présentés, le salon permettra aussi de mettre la main sur les technologies de demain, s’ouvrant petit à petit au streaming. Après des débuts en demi-teinte, celui-ci commence à s’imposer avec Stadia et Project xCloud, tous deux présents sur le salon. Bref, du beau monde sera présent pour cette Gamescom 2019 et les joueurs assidus que vous êtes – et que nous sommes – n’attendent que ça.
Pour plus d’infos, n’hésitez pas à consulter le site officiel.
