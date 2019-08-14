Gamescom 2019 : Le line-up des éditeurs s’affiche

Prévue pour le 21 août, la Gamescom approche à grands pas et fait déjà miroiter des annonces alléchantes concernant les prochaines sorties vidéoludiques.

Rendez-vous annuel de tous les gamers passionnés, la Gamescom rouvrira à nouveau ses portes à Cologne, du 21 au 24 août 2019. Et qui dit nombreux joueurs dit aussi nombreux éditeurs prêts à mettre en avant leurs nombreux produits vidéo ludiques. Même si la fin de génération PS4/ONE commence à se faire ressentir, cette année s’avère d’ailleurs plutôt riche et le line-up sera ainsi conséquent. De ce fait, Le Café du Geek vous propose de découvrir tous les jeux présents sur cette Gamescom 2019.

Xbox

Age of Empires II : Definitive Edition

Battletoads

Bleeding Edge

Gears 5

Halo : The Master Chief Collection

Minecraft : Dungeons

Borderlands 3

DOOM Eternal

NBA 2K20

Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Project xCloud

Nintendo (hall 9)

Luigi’s Mansion 3

The Legend of Zelda : Link’s Awakening

Astral Chain

Dragon Quest XI S

Mario & Sonic aux Jeux Olympiques de Tokyo 2020

The Witcher III : Wild Hunt – Complete Edition

Daemon x Machina

Pokémon Épée & Bouclier

Ubisoft

Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Rainbow Six Siege

Watch Dogs Legion (présentations behind-close-door)

Just Dance 2020

Trials Rising

Brawhalla

Bethesda

Doom Eternal

Fallout 76

The Elder Scrolls Online

CD Projekt RED (stand C049, hall 6)

Cyberpunk 2077 (présentations behind-close-door)

Square Enix

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Marvel’s Avengers

Trials of Mana

Kingdom Hearts III

Final Fantasy XIV : Shadowbringers

Life is Strange 2

THQ Nordic

Biomutant

Desperados III

Darksiders Genesis

Destroy All Humans

Bob l’éponge : Bataille pour Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated

Un jeu annoncé pendant la conférence d’ouverture

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot

Code Vein

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4

The Dark Pictures Anthology : Man of Medan

One Punch Man : A Hero Nobody Knows

RAD

Disney Tsum Tsum Festival

Sega

Jeu AAA inconnu

Catherine : Full Body

Two Point Hospital

La Mega Drive Mini

Bigben Interactive

WRC 8

TT Isle of Man 2

Overpass

Bee Simulator

The Fisherman : Fishing Planet

Paranoia : Happiness is Mandatory

Rugby 20

Indie Arena Booth (hall 10.2)

Out of Place

Colt Canyon

Vambrace : Cold Soul

Siebenstreich

Imagine Earth

Lamplight City

Oxyd

LUNA The Shadow Dust

Unforeseen Incidents

A Place for the Unwilling

Cyber Shadow

Sea Salt

Space Scavenger

Going Medieval

The Wanderer : Frankenstein’s Creature

Lonely Mountains : Downhill

A Juggler’s Tale

Dolmen

VR Giants

MarZ : Tactical Base Defense

VirtuaVerse

In Other Waters

Genesis Noir

Pokey Dokey Paradise

Flotsam

Fly Punch Boom!

Touhou Luna Nights

Unheard

DreadOut 2

We Are Screwed!

Boyfriend Dungeon

Kingdom : Two Crowns

Mosaic

Beacon

Weaving Tides

Avorion

Vectronom

Retimed

Resort

Answer Knot

:THE LONGING:

Pine

Tiny Tanks

Fromto

Football, Tactics & Glory

El Hijo

Through the Darkest of Times

Spitlings

Baobabs Mausoleum

Dry Drowning

Those Who Remain

Figment : Creed Valley

LunaSea

Neverinth

Grand Guilds

Decay of Logos

Elden : Path of the Forgotten

Jack Axe

Have a Blast

Stranded Sails : Explorers of the Cursed Islands

CrossCode

The Shattering

Wartile

Ring of Pain

Necrobarista

Dead Static Drive

Fata Deum

The White Door

Squirrel & Bear : Europe

Yora Adventures

Outbuddies

Silver Chains

Derpy Conga

Piffle

Wild Woods

Elk – Tales Of Real Stories

Enter Africa

MODSORK

TUNIC

Overland

Growbot

Unrailed!

Bossgard

Star Renegades

Atomicrops

Broken Lines

Mad Machines

Hell Pie

Nanotale – Typing Chronicles

Moons of Madness

Conan Chop Chop

The Cycle

Recompile

Edge of Eternity

ScourgeBringer

Coffee Talk

Battle Planet – Judgement Day

Dead in Vinland

Speaking Simulator

Wild Woods

Kalypso Media

Tropico 6

Immortal Realms : Vampire Wars

Commandos 2 – HD Remaster

Praetorians – HD Remaster

Konami (stand B30, hall 9)

eFootball PES 2020

Yu-Gi-Oh ! Duel Links

Yu-Gi-Oh ! Legacy of the Duelist : Link Evolution

Contra : Rogue Corps

Microïds (stand B019, hall 3.2)

Blacksad : Under the Skin

Asterix & Obelix XXL3

XIII

Nacon (stand A10, hall 2.1)

Revolution Unlimited Pro Controller

Daija Arcade Stick

Asymetric Wireless Controller

VR Games Showcase

The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets

Budget Cuts 2 : Mission Insolvency

The Walking Dead Onslaught

Acron : Attack of the Squirrels !

The Wizards : Dark Times

An Adventure in Wonderland

Wargaming.net

Pagan Online

World of Tanks

World of Warships

Wired Productions

Deliver Us The Moon

Close to the Sun

Those Who Remain

Marvelous

Granblue Fantasy Versus

Heroland

Sakuna : Of Rice and Ruin

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes

BurgerTime Party

Rune Factory 4 Special

Playdigious

Pix the Cat

Turmoil

The Almost Gone

Dungeon Of The Endless

Deep Silver & Friends

Wasteland 3

Iron Harvest

Modus

Cris Tales

Trine 4 : The Nightmare Prince

Ary and the Secret of Seasons

Jeu inconnu

Jeu inconnu

Pour le moment, cette nouvelle édition de la Gamescom paraît donc attrayante. Ainsi, parmi les nombreuses IP, on retient évidemment Death Stranding et Cyberpunk 2077. Le projet mystérieux de Hideo Kojima se montrera à nouveau durant la cérémonie d’ouverture mais, hélas, le second ne dévoilera son gameplay qu’à la PAX West, soit quelques jours après. En plus des nombreux jeux vidéos présentés, le salon permettra aussi de mettre la main sur les technologies de demain, s’ouvrant petit à petit au streaming. Après des débuts en demi-teinte, celui-ci commence à s’imposer avec Stadia et Project xCloud, tous deux présents sur le salon. Bref, du beau monde sera présent pour cette Gamescom 2019 et les joueurs assidus que vous êtes – et que nous sommes – n’attendent que ça.

Pour plus d’infos, n’hésitez pas à consulter le site officiel.