Rumeur : le prochain DLC de Mortal Kombat 1 est annulé !

No way???



To be fair a lot of people did say MK1 Khaos reigns was overpriced including the players & review outlets. But it’s interesting to see the knock on effect of this.



But it kind of sucks though that the game was getting better & better with these QoL updates & recently… https://t.co/RTDPMUH0NZ pic.twitter.com/WQprywKEKk