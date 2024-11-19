The Game Awards 2024 : on connaît maintenant tous les jeux nominés

2024 a été riche en termes de sorties de jeux vidéo. On a eu tout : J-RPG, FPS, en passant par des jeux narratifs ou encore des jeux d’horreur. Certains d’entre eux se démarquent même du lot, méritant le titre du jeu de l’année. Et justement, c’est la période du The Game Awards, l’incontournable événement célébrant le meilleur de l’industrie vidéoludique. Aujourd’hui, on connaît tous les jeux nominés pour l’édition 2024 du The Game Awards : découvrez-les sans plus tarder.

Les jeux nominés par catégorie pour les Game Awards

La course à la qualité est devenue chose courante dans l’industrie du jeu vidéo. Afin de conquérir un public de plus en plus exigeant, les studios de développement font tout pour que leur(s) jeu(x) cochent toutes les cases, que ce soit sur le côté narratif que le graphisme. Le but est simple : remporter le titre du “jeu de l’année”, décerné par le célèbre The Game Awards.

Cet événement annuel créé par Geoff Keighley va une fois de plus célébrer les jeux vidéo pépites de 2024 le mois prochain. D’ailleurs, le créateur a dévoilé la liste des jeux nominés pour cette année. Ces derniers ont été votés par un jury international composé de plus de 130 publications et organes de presse. Quant au choix final, il se fera par le biais d’un vote en ligne par les internautes dans chaque catégorie spécifique.

Sans plus attendre, voici la liste des jeux nominés pour l’édition 2024 de The Game Awards :

Jeu de l’année

Cette catégorie récompense le jeu offrant la meilleure expérience dans tous les domaines créatifs et techniques :

ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)

Black Myth : Wukong (Game Science)

(Game Science) Elden Ring : Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Métaphore : ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)

Meilleure direction de jeu

ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)

Black Myth : Wukong (Game Science)

Elden Ring : Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Métaphore : ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)

Le meilleur jeu narratif

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Comme un dragon : Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA)

Metaphor : ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)

Senua’s Saga : Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami Digital Entertainment)

Meilleure direction artistique

ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Black Myth : Wukong (Game Science)

Elden Ring : Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Metaphor : ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)

Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)

Le jeu avec la meilleure bande-son

ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Metaphor : ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami Digital Entertainment)

Stellar Blade (SHIFT UP / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Meilleure conception audio

ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Call of Duty : Black Ops 6 (Treyarch / Activision)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Senua’s Saga : Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami Digital Entertainment)

Meilleure innovation en matière d’accessibilité

Call of Duty : Black Ops 6 (Treyarch / Activision)

Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)

Dragon Age : The Veilguard (BioWare / Electronic Arts)

Prince of Persia : The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Monptellier / Ubisoft)

Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft)

Jeux à impact

Closer the Distance (Osmotic Studios / Skybound Games)

INDIKA (Odd Meter / 11 bit studios)

Neva (Nomada Studios / Devolver Digital)

Life is Strange : Double Exposure (Deck Nine Games / Square Enix)

Senua’s Saga : Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)

Tales of Kenzera : ZAU (Surgent Studios / Electronic Arts)

Meilleur jeu en cours

Destiny 2 : The Final Shape (Bungie)

Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studios / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Meilleur soutien à la communauté

Cette catégorie concerne les studios de jeux apportant son soutien exceptionnel à la communauté, tant sur sa transparence, sa réactivité que par son activité sur les mises à jour/rattrapages du jeu.

Baldur’s Gate III (Larian Studios)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studios / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Meilleur jeu indépendant

Animal Well (Shared Memory / BIGMODE)

Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive)

Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)

UFO 50 (Mossmouth)

Meilleur premier jeu indépendant

Animal Well (Shared Memory / BIGMODE)

Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)

Manor Lords (Slavic Magic / Hooded Horse)

Pacific Drive (Ironwood Studios / Kepler Interactive)

The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures / Devolver Digital)

Le meilleur jeu mobile

AFK Journey (FARLIGHT / Lilith Games)

Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)

Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket (DeNA / Creatures / The Pokemon Company)

Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)

Zenless Zone Zero (miHoYo)

Meilleur jeu VR

Arizona Sunshine Remake (Vertigo Games)

Asgard’s Wrath II (Sanzaru Games / Oculus Studios)

Batman : Arkham Shadow (Camouflaj / Oculus Studios)

Metal : Hellsinger VR (Lab 42 / The Outsiders / Funcom)

Metro Awakening (Vertigo Games)

Meilleur jeu d’action

Black Myth : Wukong (Game Science)

Call of Duty : Black Ops 6 (Treyarch / Activision)

Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studios / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Stellar Blade (SHIFT UP / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Warhammer 40 000 : Space Marine II (Saber Interactive / Focus Entertainment)

Le meilleur jeu d’action/aventure

ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Legend of Zelda : Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo)

Prince of Persia : The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Monptellier / Ubisoft)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami Digital Entertainment)

Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft)

Meilleur jeu de rôle

Dragon’s Dogma II (Capcom)

Elden Ring : Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Comme un dragon : Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA)

Metaphor : ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)

Le meilleur jeu de combat

Dragon Ball : Sparking ! ZERO (Spike Chunsoft / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Granblue Fantasy Versus : Rising (Arc System Works / Cygames)

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection : Arcade Classics (Capcom)

MultiVersus (Player First Games / Warner Bros. Games)

Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco Studios / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Meilleur jeu familial

ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Legend of Zelda : Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo / Nintendo)

The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures / Devolver Digital)

Princesse Peach : Showtime ! (Good-Feel / Nintendo)

Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube / Nintendo)

Le meilleur jeu de simulation / stratégie

Age of Mythology : Retold (World’s Edge / Forgotten Empires / Xbox Game Studios)

Frostpunk 2 (11 bit studios)

Kunitsu-Gami : Path of the Goddess (Capcom)

Manor Lords (Slavic Magic / Hooded Horse)

Unicorn Overlord (Vanillaware / ATLUS)

Meilleur jeu de sport / course

F1 24 (Codemasters / Electronic Arts)

EA Sports FC 25 (EA Vancouver / EA Romania / Electronic Arts)

NBA 2K25 (Visual Concepts / 2K)

TopSpin 2K25 (Hangar 13 / 2K)

WWE 2K24 (Visual Concepts / 2K)

Le meilleur jeu multijoueur

Call of Duty : Black Ops 6 (Treyarch / Activision)

Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studios / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintend0)

Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco Studios / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Warhammer 40 000 : Space Marine II (Saber Interactive / Focus Entertainment)

Jeu le plus attendu

Death Stranding 2 : On the Beach (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Yotei (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

(Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment) Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar North / Rockstar Games)

Metroid Prime 4 : Beyond (Retro Studios / Nintendo)

Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)

Meilleur jeu eSports

Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)

Dota 2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Mobile Legends : Bang Bang (Moonton)

VALORANT (Riot Games)

Vous pouvez déjà voter pour vos jeux préférés dans toutes les catégories en vous rendant sur le site web officiel de The Game Awards. Le vote sera clos le 11 décembre à 21h00 (heure de l’Est). Le résultat des votes sera dévoilé lors des Game Awards 2024, diffusé en direct le 12 décembre 2024 à 19 h 30 heure de l’Est.